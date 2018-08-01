55 Valley kids preparing fine arts performance for Thursday
VILLA MARIA, PA.
Mark Anthony envisions positioning himself to be an engineer one day, but for now, the 11-year-old is content to study the seven chromatic slide positions on his trombone.
“I want to be a musician as a second option, maybe,” the Girard Intermediate School sixth-grader said. “My band teacher had [the instrument] and I said, ‘I want to try it.’”
Regardless of how much forward motion Mark’s musical acumen sees, he likely is in the process of building a stronger artistic foundation, thanks to being part of the Southside Fine Arts Academy in Youngstown.
Mark also was among the estimated 55 academy members age 5 to 12 from across the Mahoning Valley who took part in the group’s seventh Summer Arts at the Villa session Tuesday at the Villa Maria Educational & Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road.
The children were preparing for a multifaceted performance they will give Thursday on the grounds.
