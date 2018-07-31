YPD: Man arrested for hitting woman in face with table leg

By Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN

A 70-year-old man police said hit a woman in the face with a table leg early Monday morning is in the Mahoning County jail.

Franklin Lewis II of Bonnie Brae Avenue was arraigned later Monday before Judge Elizabeth Kobly in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault in the attack of the woman in an apartment in the 3500 block of Hillman Street.

He was arrested after officers were called about 2:30 a.m. to the apartment, where they saw a woman bleeding from the head and face. The woman said her and Lewis had been together “on and off” for 45 years and he had stayed at her apartment all day Sunday. When she went to bed, she asked Lewis not to bother her, and he said he would not leave. The pair argued before Lewis grabbed the table leg and smacked her in the face, reports said.

Lewis knocked her to the ground, and the woman started slamming on the wall in hopes a neighbor would call police, which is what happened, reports said.

Reports said the victim recently had a stroke.

Lewis was not there when police arrived, but officers found him trying to get inside a nearby apartment, and he was taken into custody.

Also Sunday, James Rammel, 34, of Bancroft Avenue, was arrested for felony domestic violence after his girlfriend came to the police station and said Rammel beat her after they argued over a dog. Reports said officers then went to the home and arrested Rammel, who has two previous domestic-violence convictions. His bond was set at $15,000.

About 4:40 p.m. Sunday, Kevin Loebel, 28, of South Hazelwood Avenue, was arrested after reports said Loebel used his car to ram a car his wife was driving with their children inside. When police came, reports said he admitted hitting the car because he did not want her to leave.

Judge Kobly set his bond at $20,000.