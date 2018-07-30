Woman says she was hit with bottle, thrown out of club
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 28-year-old woman told police she was hit in the head with a bottle early Sunday at a South Side club.
The woman said she was at Club BBU on West Hylda Avenue about 1 a.m. when someone hit her with a bottle.
She fell to the ground and several people assaulted her while she was on the ground before a bouncer grabbed her and threw her outside.
The woman needed stitches to close the wound in her head, reports said.
