Woman says she was hit with bottle, thrown out of club


July 30, 2018 at 10:18a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 28-year-old woman told police she was hit in the head with a bottle early Sunday at a South Side club.

The woman said she was at Club BBU on West Hylda Avenue about 1 a.m. when someone hit her with a bottle.

She fell to the ground and several people assaulted her while she was on the ground before a bouncer grabbed her and threw her outside.

The woman needed stitches to close the wound in her head, reports said.

