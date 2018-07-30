VXI offering job fair today to fill 200 posts

YOUNGSTOWN

VXI Global Solutions of Youngstown is offering a job fair today from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 20 Federal Plaza in downtown Youngstown. The company plans to hire 200 people to train in handling incoming sales calls, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Those applying should be over 18, have a high school diploma or GED, and have sales/retail experience. The company is offering positions that have a minimum base of $11 per hour with the opportunity to earn up to $20 per hour with bonus and incentives. Candidates can also apply online at http://www.vxi.com/careers.

Free parking for the job fair is available at Eastern Gateway Community College, which is about two blocks away from 20 Federal Place.

Wings-n-Wheels show set Sunday

WARREN

The Ernie Hall Aviation Museum, adjacent to the SLOAS Airfield, 4033 North River Road, will be the site of the sixth annual Wings-n-Wheels from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The show features many antique aircraft, and more than 750 hot rods, vintage, classic and exotic cars and motorcycles are expected to be on display. Several flyovers will be staged.

Part of the day’s activities include induction of individuals into the Ernie Hall Aviation Museum Hall of Fame. The museum will be open for tours throughout the day; a DJ will provide music; and food and souvenirs will be available for purchase.

Admission for adults is $10 and $5 for children age 6 to 12. Those 5 and under are admitted free. Proceeds from the event benefit the Ernie Hall Aviation Museum, the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County and Northeast Ohio Adoption Services.

Boil alert in Niles

NILES

The Niles Police Department issued a boil alert Sunday for people in the Mistletoe Road area who were affected by a water break along Deforest Road early that morning. The boil alert was to be in effect until further notice, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Columbiana Fair kicks off today

LISBON

The Columbiana County Fair begins today and runs through Sunday. A preview night will be held tonight, and the rides will open on Tuesday.

The fairgrounds are located on Lee Avenue in Lisbon. This is the 173rd edition of the fair.

In addition to the food, games, fun, and exhibits this year’s grandstand events include harness racing, truck and tractor pull, garden tractor pull, kids pedal tractor pull, and concerts.