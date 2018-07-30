Vice President Pence says red wave will begin in Ohio
NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says a red wave in the midterm elections will start in Ohio where there’s a special congressional race in August to fill an open U.S. House seat.
Pence campaigned in Newark today for Republican state senator Troy Balderson. He’s trying to retain GOP control of the 12th District that Republicans have held for nearly 35 years.
Pence told supporters he knows conventional wisdom says the first midterm election for the party in the White House is usually tough.
But Pence says “we all know what President Donald Trump thinks of conventional wisdom.”
Trump last week tweeted his support for Balderson.
National Democrats are making a last-minute push for candidate Danny O’Connor in the contest that political observers have moved from Republican-favored to a toss-up.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 30, 2018 midnight
STATE DIGEST || Pence to campaign for GOP candidate
- May 29, 2018 midnight
Despite talk of blue wave, Dems could lose congressional elections
- August 13, 2016 12:05 a.m.
- May 21, 2018 midnight
Not all GOP candidates want Trump to stump
- December 1, 2016 1:35 p.m.
Gov. Kasich not attending Trump rally in Cincinnati
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.