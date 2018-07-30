US gas prices dip

CAMARILLO, Calif.

The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. fell 3 cents over the past two weeks to $2.91.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the average price is 59 cents higher than it was one year ago. Lundberg says the drop comes mostly from lower crude oil prices and generally weak demand for gas across the U.S.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.71 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest was $2.50 in Baton Rouge, La.

Outage delays flights for American Airlines

FORT WORTH, Texas

The Federal Aviation Administration says no American Airlines flights took off nationwide for about 40 minutes Sunday because of an outage at the carrier’s main operating system and dispatch operation.

Fort Worth-based American said the airline “experienced a brief connectivity issue” with one of its data centers and that all operations were returning to normal.

The FAA says in a tweet it worked with American to impose the ground stop after the failure about 2:05 p.m. Sunday. The agency says the system was restored about 2:45 p.m. and flights were allowed to resume.

3 dead, 7 wounded in NOLA shootings

NEW ORLEANS

Two armed individuals walked up to a crowd gathered Saturday evening outside a strip mall in New Orleans and opened fire, killing three people and wounding seven more, the police chief said.

The shooting happened on a busy thoroughfare about 3 miles from the French Quarter, police said.

Police chief Michael Harrison, speaking to reporters late Saturday in televised comments, said the two suspects believed to be wearing hoodies had a rifle and a handgun. He said they appeared to have fired indiscriminately into the crowd, striking 10 people.

Police responding to the shooting found three victims – two men and one woman – who were pronounced dead at the scene. Seven other victims – five men and two women – were taken to two separate hospitals.

Greece wildfire death toll reaches 91

MATI, Greece

Fire officials in Greece raised the death toll from a wildfire that raged through a coastal area east of Athens to 91 and reported that 25 people were missing Sunday, six days after Europe’s deadliest forest fire in more than a century.

Before the national fire service updated the official number of fatalities, it stood at 86 as hundreds of mourners attended a Sunday morning memorial service for the victims in the seaside village hardest-hit by the blaze.

The vast majority of victims died in the fire itself, though a number drowned in the sea while fleeing the flames. Until Sunday night, Greek officials had not provided a tally of the people reported missing.

14 dead, 162 injured in Indonesia quake

JAKARTA, Indonesia

A strong and shallow earthquake early Sunday killed at least 14 people and injured more than 160 on Indonesia’s Lombok island, a popular tourist destination next to Bali, officials said.

The quake damaged more than 1,000 houses and was felt in a wider area, including on Bali, where no damage or casualties were reported.

East Lombok district was the hardest hit with 10 deaths, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for Indonesia’s Disaster Mitigation Agency. The number of casualties could increase as data was still being collected from other locations, he said.

At least 162 people were injured, including 67 hospitalized with serious injuries, Nugroho said.

