TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Aura O. Deibel, 35, of Girard, and Paul J. Ragozine, 34, of same.

David A. Turner, 48, of Hubbard, and Betty J. Detelich, 47, of same.

David R. Shamblin, 57, of Hubbard, and Sharon Coxson, 55, of same.

Joey J. Leslein, 22, of Middlefield, and Anne M. Byler, 20, of West Farmington.

Brianna M. Lutheran, 26, of Warren, and Maxwell A. While, 26, of same.

Larry C. Lampman, 61, of Warren, and Kelly A. Heslop, 51, of same.

Daniel J. Loomis, 21, of Niles, and Katelynn D. Krasinski, 19, of same.

Jeremy B. Parker, 47, of Warren, and Jamie L. Rosenberger, 47, of same.

Keith G. Gray, 34, of McDonald, and Jennifer A. Harmicar, 34, of same.

Shane P. O’Brien, 26, of Austintown, and Brooke N. Barreca, 22, of Warren.

Tina R. Brunner, 35, of Hubbard, and Christina L. Chlam, 40, of same.

David L. Felger III, 25, of West Farmington, and Stacey R. Burton, 22, of same.

Thomas J. Harkelrode II, 30, of West Farmington, and Andrea M. Molinatto, 29, of same.

Parnell R. Pardue, 49, of Youngstown, and Tori R. Kelley, 46, of same.

William A. James, 34, of Grove City, and Melissa S. Daugherty, 31, same.

Thomas J. Young, 25, of Cortland, and Christina M. Martin, 30, of same.

Jessica M. White, 30, of Leavittsburg, and James H. Frantz III, 35, of same.

Danielle N. Lindsay, 26, of Newton Falls, and Ryan H. Fraelich, 33, of same.

Jessica D. Keffer, 27, of Cortland, and Dustin E. Slusher, 37, of same.

Trevor O. Penn, 29, of Warren, and Allison R. Thomas, 28, of same.

Eli J. Mullet, 21, of Middlefield, and Linda M. Miller, 24, of same.

James P. McElhinny Jr., 39, of Kinsman, and Noelle E. Bonar, 37, of Burghill.

Kristina A. Pearson, 26, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Joshua C. Lawrence, 30, of same.

Ralph F. Catone, 37, of Girard, and Shanon A. Grimaldi, 35, of same.

Daniel T. Kratt, 33, of Oakmont, Pa., and Maggie A. Fusko, 31, of Verona, Pa.

Rosanna L. Lui, 30, of Warren, and Jimmy Garcia-Mejias, 34, of same.

Christopher L. Scott, 29, of Campbell, and India P. Williams, 26, of Warren.

Melvin R. Detweiler, 21, of Middlefield, and Maureen N. Wengerd, 20, of same.

Anthony M. Bucci, 31, address confidential, and Kelley L. Shepherd, 30, of Leavittsburg.

Toni J. Nance, 38, of Warren, and Peter A. Jones, 43, of Cache, Okla.

David M. Coleman Jr., 28, of Kinsman, and Tawney K. Schrock, 25, of same.

Joseph A. Queen, 29, of Warren, and Kayla A.M. Smith, 28, of same.

Corey S. Miller, 31, of Niles, and Whitney C. Dover, 23, of Charlotte, N.C.

Scott J. Davis, 37, of Niles, and Erica L. Snyder, 28, of Mineral Ridge.

New complaints

Sam Lamancusa v. Robert C. Beuter Jr. et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Anna M. Loeffler et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Kimberly Shuttleworth et al, tax foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Charles H. Goff III et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Duayne S. Rentz et al, foreclosure.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Cynthia L. Newell et al, foreclosure.

Wilmington Savings Trust NA v. Richard A. Lawrence II et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Darrell G. Knight et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Tamie L. Dumaire et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Atlas Floyd et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Virgil Puckett et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. William B. Sobe Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Julie B. Duganne et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Brenda Watkins-Grooms et al, foreclosure.

HSBC Bank USA NA v. Keith Cheatham et al, foreclosure.

Home Federal Savings and Loan Assoc. of Niles v. Paul Knepper et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Trenell K. Clay et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Kevin S. Blessing et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Jeffrey Hubbard et al, foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. Daniel A. Wanacek et al, foreclosure.

Miles Black v. City of Girard Ohio et al, other civil.

Kenilworth Steel Co. v. Shumar Welding, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Rosemary Clark, other civil.

Commercial Truck and Trailer v. KCS Transportation LLC, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Mary Charles, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Dennis Musser, other civil.

Stelus Gabriel et al v. Ace American Insurance Co. et al, other civil.

Abigail Bacorn et al v. 1st Choice Construction LLC et al, other civil.

Mary L. Wargo v. Christopher J. Molek et al, other civil.

Thomas E. Streets Jr. et al v. Michael J. Mealy et al, other civil.

Stelus Gabriel et al v. Ace American Insurance Co. et al, other civil.

Dorian Capital Investments Inc. v. Trumbull County Clerk of Courts, other civil.

Lisa Ocheltree v. Gregory A. Davenport DDS et al, other civil.

Mobility Bathworks v. JM Clemente Co. et al, other civil.

Shirley Simpson v. Trans Union LLC et al, other civil.

Synchrony Bank v. Mary Hayslett, other civil.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Lisa Hoerig, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Kim Petracco, other civil.

Pacific Union Financial LLC v. Fedra Anastasiadis et al, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Matthew C. Kopp, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Laura D. Dillonsmith, other civil.

Robert Green et al v. Ronald J. Sibera Sr. et al, other civil.

Hope Y. Sadowski et al v. Monro Muffler Brake Inc. et al, other torts.

Deborah M. Roose v. Mildred J. Wellman, other torts.

Catherine E. Hamrock v. John A. Ams, other torts.

James M. Rickard v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

Chemical Bank v. Donna M. Sloban, money.

Palisades Collection LLC v. Carol S. Swistok, money.

Chemical Bank v. Donna M. Sloban, money.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Bobby Fritz, money.

John Soliday Financial Group LLC v. James J. Peterson et al, money.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Beth Dunbar, money.

Ohio Attorney General v. Sandy A. Putigano, money.

Ohio Attorney General v. James V. Neer, money.

Dissolutions Asked

Timothy R. Christmas and Crystal Christmas.

Jessica Eggleston and David Eggleston.

Pamela S. Workman and Steve A. Workman.

Damon Warren and Mary Turek.

Noelle Kauffman and Christ Kauffman.

Rebecca A. Workman and Kenneth J. Workman.

Brian Griffiths and Suzanne Griffiths.

Charmaine Little and Andre Little.

Divorces Asked

Stacey R. Barnes v. Chase T. Barnes.

Carrie J. Kalister v. Kevin W. Kalister.

George N. Thompson v. Tangela Y. Thompson.

Lisa M. Whinnery v. Bart E. Whinnery.

Patricia S. Hofmann v. Gregory L. Hofmann.

Amanda Justus-Leech v. Brandon J. Leech.

Legal separation Asked

Kathleen A. Bartholomew v. Robert A. Bartholomew III.

MAHONING COUNTY

DOCKET

Jessica Dickerson v. Kinya Scarcella, order of magistrate.

Nasha Cottle v. Jessica Dickerson, order of magistrate.

State v. Brandon Hasley, sentenced.

State v. Isaiah Hubbard, sentenced.

State v. Nicholas Burnett, pleads guilty.

State v. Danielle Moore, sentenced.

State v. Scott M. Porter, sentenced.

State v. Marjorie J. Taylor, sentenced.

State v. Jerome F. Prieto, counts 1 and 2 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Keith Cramer, sentenced.

State v. Brandon Hasley, sentenced.

State v. Jennifer Carleton, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Barry E. Heath, pleads guilty.

State v. Rachel L. Mangine, pleads guilty.

Bank of America NA et al v. Kevin R. Montgomery et al, order of magistrate.

Ruby L. Brocious v. Ohio Springs Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

Jennifer A. Lambert et al v. Austintown Dairy Inc. et al, dismissed.

Shirley A. Duchanois v. Lee S. Duchanois, order of magistrate.

Progressive American Insurance Co. v. Anton Pacic et al, order of magistrate.

Sadie Hovis v. Nicholas R. Perrico, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Autoglassnow LLC v. William Grimm et al, order of magistrate.

Frederick M. McKenzie et al v. Hans E. Dudei et al, dismissed.

Dorothy Mauldin v. Youngstown Water Department et al, order of magistrate.

Jerry Wray v. Lamar Advertising of Youngstown Inc. et al, order of magistrate.