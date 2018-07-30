Trumbull coroner: Significant spike in OD's in July

WARREN — The Trumbull County coroner’s office this morning confirmed that there has been a significant spike in overdose deaths in July.

Kathy Meszaros, chief investigator for Coroner Dr. Thomas James said there were 11 suspected overdose deaths in Trumbull County so far in July.

The county averaged just over four overdose deaths in the first six months of the year (25), but the number had started to rise in June. There were five confirmed overdose deaths and three more suspected overdose deaths in June.

In 2017, Trumbull County had 135 overdose deaths, an average of more than 11 per month.

Capt. Robert Massucci and Mazanetz had both indicated recently that they felt that overdose deaths had recently risen, but they had no statistics at the time to support their suspicions.