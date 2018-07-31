Trial reset for man in death of Warren native in Columbus

COLUMBUS — The aggravated-murder trial of Anthony J. Pardon, 53, that was scheduled to begin today in Franklin County Common Pleas Court has been rescheduled for Oct. 10.

Pardon is accused of killing Warren native Rachel Anderson, 24, in Anderson’s apartment in Columbus on Jan. 29.

Anderson, a 2012 Warren G. Harding High School graduate, was working at a Columbus funeral home and was training to be a funeral director at the time of her death.

Pardon pleaded guilty in 1982 to attempted murder, aggravated assault and rape in Columbus and spent two decades in prison, then served another 10 years in prison for failing to notify Georgia officials that he had moved to that state.

Pardon could get the death penalty if convicted.