Students get lessons on solar cooking

YOUNGSTOWN — Students learned about their carbon footprints during a Solar Sisters show as part of the Youngstown City Schools kindergarten through eighth-grade Summer School Academic and Enrichment program.

Paul C. Bunn Elementary summer school students today got to learn about solar power – specifically solar cooking – from The Solar Sisters.

Jennifer Gasser and Mary Buchenic of Hubbard are The Solar Sisters. They visit schools, clubs and events demonstrating solar cooking.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com