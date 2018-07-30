State revokes liquor permit for Last Call Lounge
YOUNGSTOWN
A South Side bar where a shooting death occurred last November has been shut down by the state Division of Liquor Control.
The state agency revoked the permit of the Last Call Lounge on South Avenue, said city Law Director Jeff Limbian.
“There have been many calls of violence there,” he said. “I have 10 different police reports there and a homicide in November.”
Colin Brown, 45, of Youngstown was shot to death at the bar on Nov. 28, 2018.
A mistrial was declared last month for Johnny Ray Wallace, 23, of Youngstown, accused of murdering Brown. A new trial date of Nov. 5 was set last week.
