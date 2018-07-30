Sisters cook with solar at Bunn elementary


July 30, 2018 at 11:09a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Paul C. Bunn Elementary summer school students are learning about solar cooking from The Solar Sisters at the school this morning.

Jennifer Gasser and Mary Buchenic of Hubbard are The Solar Sisters. They visit schools, clubs and events, demonstrating solar cooking.

The Solar Sisters said their mission is promoting solar cookers as tools for education, wellness, economic empowerment and ecosystem recovery.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990


Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$499900


Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000