Sisters cook with solar at Bunn elementary
YOUNGSTOWN — Paul C. Bunn Elementary summer school students are learning about solar cooking from The Solar Sisters at the school this morning.
Jennifer Gasser and Mary Buchenic of Hubbard are The Solar Sisters. They visit schools, clubs and events, demonstrating solar cooking.
The Solar Sisters said their mission is promoting solar cookers as tools for education, wellness, economic empowerment and ecosystem recovery.
