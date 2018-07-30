Police: Dead near-term fetus found in Kenmore Avenue garage


July 30, 2018 at 12:16p.m.

WARREN — Police are investigating after finding a dead near-term fetus in the garage of a house on Kenmore Avenue today.

Police said they were alerted by a hospital that the woman had come in bleeding. The woman said she had a miscarriage and put the baby in the garbage.

Police did some investigating and found the baby in the garage at a relative's house on Kenmore.

The phone call came in to police this morning.

