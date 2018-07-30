Police: Dead near-term fetus found in Kenmore Avenue garage
WARREN — Police are investigating after finding a dead near-term fetus in the garage of a house on Kenmore Avenue today.
Police said they were alerted by a hospital that the woman had come in bleeding. The woman said she had a miscarriage and put the baby in the garbage.
Police did some investigating and found the baby in the garage at a relative's house on Kenmore.
The phone call came in to police this morning.
