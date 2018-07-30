STATE DIGEST || Pence to campaign for GOP candidate

Pence to campaign for GOP candidate

WASHINGTON

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Ohio to campaign for a two-term Republican state senator who's in a closer-than-expected race for an open U.S. House seat.

The vice president's office confirmed in a release Sunday that Pence plans to attend a campaign event in Newark for Troy Balderson today. Balderson, of Zanesville, is working to retain GOP control of the 12th District that Republicans have held for nearly 35 years.

U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi, a Republican, retired in January after nearly 18 years.

President Donald Trump tweeted his support for Balderson on Friday. National Democrats are making a last-minute push for Democratic candidate Danny O'Connor in the contest that national political observers have moved from Republican-favored to a toss-up.

O'Connor reported outraising Balderson on Friday.

Judge to rule on possible release of confessed killer

TOLEDO

A court date to determine whether or not an Ohio man who confessed a string of rapes and murders with his brother will be released from prison has been set for August.

Attorneys for 59-year-old Nathaniel Cook filed a motion for release in February after he finished serving 20 years in prison as required by his 2000 plea agreement. The Blade reports a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge made no decisions at a recent hearing. She indicated she would address the motion at an Aug. 9 hearing.

In a videotaped confession with police, Nathaniel Cook admitted killing three people with his brother.

Families of the victims say Cook's confessions gave them needed answers, but they want the judge to keep him in prison.

Patrol says inmate transport van crashes; 4 inmates injured

CHARDON

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an inmate transport van struck an unoccupied, disabled vehicle on the side of a road in northeastern Ohio and four inmates have been injured.

The patrol says the crash in Geauga County occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 422 in Troy Township. Patrol officials say the inmates were taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

No law enforcement officials were injured.

Authorities say alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash. The township is roughly 38 miles east of Cleveland.

Associated Press