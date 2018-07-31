Oregon wildfire causes evacuations

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of people have been forced from their homes as a fire caused by a lightning storm burns near Grants Pass.

The 39-square mile blaze is moving toward the Rogue River.

The fire in southwest Oregon has caused people to evacuate in the Merlin and Grants Pass areas, but no structures or homes have been lost.

Meanwhile, Northern California fire officials have added residents of two towns near Clear Lake to the list of those ordered to evacuate.

The notice was issued today for the towns of Kelseyville and Finley and brought the number of people affected by the Mendocino fires to about 18,000.