Opioid-awareness event set Aug. 23 at Youngstown church

YOUNGSTOWN — In the 15 years they’ve been visiting inmates in Ohio’s prisons, Martha Conyer-Allen and the Rev. Walter B. Allen have seen up-close the effects of untreated drug addiction.

“They do the time, but they never receive the treatment that they really need,” said Conyer-Allen. “Once they’re incarcerated, they could spend five, 10 years and that drug addiction lays dormant. But as soon as they come out, they go right back to the same thing.”

It’s for this reason the couple aims to be part of solving the ongoing opioid epidemic. Free Indeed Prison Ministries Inc., a Warren-based nonprofit which the couple founded and directs, will host an awareness and solutions event later this month.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church at 1210 Himrod Ave. It is free and open to the public.

