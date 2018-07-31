Liberty police chief retires after 31 years
LIBERTY — Trustees, residents and police officers bade farewell to police Chief Richard Tisone, who retired after 31 years of serving the township.
Trustee Jodi Stoyak gave Tisone a plaque of appreciation on behalf of the trustees and township staff at a meeting tonight.
Tisone thanked the trustees and Administrator Pat Ungaro for their work, along with residents for supporting the police.
“You mean a lot to me,” he said to the police officers attending. “Keep your integrity, keep doing what you need to do – looking out for the citizens.”
Trustees voted 2-1 to appoint Capt. Toby Meloro, who’s been with the department for almost 27 years, as the interim police chief effective Aug. 20 for a six-month period.
For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
