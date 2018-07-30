Lawyer: Claim that Sean Spicer used racial slur is false

Associated Press

NEW YORK

A lawyer for Sean Spicer says an accusation that the former White House press secretary used a racial slur to describe a black student while in high school is false.

Attorney Michael Bowe said in emails to The Associated Press on Saturday night and Sunday the allegation is false and defamatory.

It emerged when a man confronted Spicer at a book signing in Rhode Island on Friday. The man, whom newspapers identified as Alex Lombard, said Spicer used the epithet and tried to fight him while they attended Portsmouth Abbey School. A security guard led Lombard away.