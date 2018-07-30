Delegation to Toledo to learn more about food policy initiatives

YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown will lead a delegation Tuesday to Toledo to learn more about the food policy initiatives that the city has established to get rid of food deserts.

The group of 30 people come from various organizations in Mahoning and Trumbull counties including the Youngstown mayor’s office, the city health department, the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence, Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, ACTION, Mercy Health, ONE Health Ohio and the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments.