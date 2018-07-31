Claudia Hoerig lawyers have until Friday to find expert witness


July 30, 2018 at 10:55p.m.

WARREN — The judge in the Claudia Hoerig aggravated murder case has granted her lawyers until Friday to identify an expert witness to examine images from computers at the Hoerig home.

The extension was questioned by Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins in a July 24 filing on the grounds that any “fishing expedition” or “cyber space exploration” that could push the scheduled Sept. 17 trial date should be denied.

