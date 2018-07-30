BUELLER. BUELLER. | Stein will be Skeggs lecturer Sept. 20

[EDITOR'S NOTE — This story has been updated to indicate tickets will go on sale Aug. 9.]

YOUNGSTOWN — Writer, lawyer, actor and political and economic commentator Ben Stein will lecture Sept 20 in Stambaugh Auditorium as part Youngstown State University Skeggs Lecture Series.

The 7 p.m. presentation is free.

Stein was a speechwriter and lawyer for Richard Nixon and then for Gerald Ford. He has been a columnist and editorial writer for the Wall Street Journal and a frequent contributor to Barrons.

He has written a lengthy diary for 20 years for the American Spectator.

He currently writes a column for the New York Times Sunday Business Section and is a commentator for CBS Sunday Morning and FOX News.

Stein is also a well-known actor. His part of the monotonous teacher in "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" was ranked as one of the 50 most famous scenes in American film.

While the event is free, tickets are required and will be available Aug. 9 at the Stambaugh box office or online at www.stambaughauditorium.com.

For information, contact Jackie Leviseur in the events office at YSU at 330-941-2136 or jmleviseur@ysu.edu.