Body of a man found Sunday on Southwest Side of Warren evening in the grass along Risher Road in southwest Warren

By William K. Alcorn

alcorn@vindy.com

WARREN

A body believed to be that of Jerry Hughley, 35, of Hamilton Street Southwest was found in the grass at about 7:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of Risher Road Southwest near Pershing Ave Southwest.

A caller to Trumbull County 911 Dispatch Center identified herself as Hughley’s aunt.

Hughley was the boyfriend of Brittany D. May, 28, of HamiltonSouthwest, who was shot to death on Front Street near the former Warren Western Reserve High School at 12:06 a.m. July 22, by a passerby about six hours after Hughley went missing.

He was reported missing Monday.

Warren Police, who are investigating the death and working to establish positive identity of the body, were still at the scene processing potential evidence at 10 p.m., according to a police turn commander.

The road was closed while police conducted their investigation.

Police are investigating May’s death as a likely homicide while they wait for an official cause from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.