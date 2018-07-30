Births


July 30, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Deanna and Jared Woodward, Campbell, boy, July 28.

Jessica and Tyler Lipply, East Palestine, girl, July 28.

Aiesha Ali and Roderick Marsh, Youngstown, boy, July 28.

