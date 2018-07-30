Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Deanna and Jared Woodward, Campbell, boy, July 28.
Jessica and Tyler Lipply, East Palestine, girl, July 28.
Aiesha Ali and Roderick Marsh, Youngstown, boy, July 28.
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Deanna and Jared Woodward, Campbell, boy, July 28.
Jessica and Tyler Lipply, East Palestine, girl, July 28.
Aiesha Ali and Roderick Marsh, Youngstown, boy, July 28.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.