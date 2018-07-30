Austintown trustees return police levy to the ballot


July 30, 2018 at 12:46p.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown Township trustees approved a motion today to put a police levy back on the ballot for November.

The 3.2 mill levy is a replacement of 2.4 mills of an existing levy and an increase of 0.8 mills.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990


Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$499900


Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000