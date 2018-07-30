Austintown trustees return police levy to the ballot
AUSTINTOWN
Austintown Township trustees approved a motion today to put a police levy back on the ballot for November.
The 3.2 mill levy is a replacement of 2.4 mills of an existing levy and an increase of 0.8 mills.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 29, 2018 10:20 a.m.
Austintown seeks 2.4 mill police levy
- May 14, 2018 10:55 p.m.
Austintown trustees: Defeated police levy will return to ballot
- October 14, 2016 10:55 p.m.
Austintown voters will see road, police levies on ballot
- February 12, 2018 9:21 p.m.
Austintown continues talk about police levy
- June 30, 2016 midnight
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.