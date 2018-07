Agenda Tuesday

Girard Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., special meeting, conference room, mayor’s office, city hall, 100 W. Main St.

Lawrence County commissioners, noon, Rose Point Campground, 8775 Old Route 422, Slippery Rock Township.

Mahoning County Commissioners, 9 a.m., staff meetings, second floor, administration building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County Commissioners, 10 a.m., board meeting, commissioners’ hearing room, Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County Commissioners, 11 a.m., staff meetings, second floor, administration building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Springfield Township trustees, 9:30 a.m., special meeting, administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, immediately followed by special meeting, council chambers, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

