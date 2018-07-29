METRO DIGEST || Veterans only parking spaces

Veterans only parking at library in Canfield

CANFIELD

The Canfield branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, in conjunction with the American Legion Post 177 in Canfield, has designated two parking spaces adjacent to the handicapped parking spaces to be reserved for veterans. These spaces are marked clearly with signs from Post 177.

The post kicked off a Veterans Only parking-sign campaign at an official ceremony hosted by the city on Memorial Day.

The American Legion noted this public service campaign is aimed at highlighting the legion’s values of patriotism, a strong national security and support for all veterans.

The program encourages other local business establishments to erect the Veterans Only parking sign.

Master gardeners set training class

NEW CASTLE, PA.

The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County will host a basic training class. There will be open house informational meetings to discuss the class and address any questions candidates may have. The first informational meeting will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of Lawrence County Courthouse, 430 Court St. The second meeting will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 23 at New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. For information, contact the Penn State Extension Office at 724-654-8370 or visit www.extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/lawrence.

Grand jury indicts owner of Starr Excavating Company

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County grand jury handed up a three-count indictment Thursday charging Ray Starr Jr., 54, owner of Starr Excavating in Austintown, with receiving stolen property, obstructing justice and tampering with evidence.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, Weathersfield Township police began an investigation after it was reported that someone drove onto the site of a new home being built on Warren-Austintown Road and stole equipment, including excavator buckets and an auger.

The equipment, which belongs to JHN Construction of Mineral Ridge, was found at Starr Excavating, 112 S. Meridian Road, which is operated by Starr, according to the Ohio Secretary of State. Starr is expected to be arraigned in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Farm Bureau meeting

WARREN

The Trumbull County Farm Bureau has set its annual meeting for Aug. 9. at DiLucia’s Banquet Room, 2610 Elm Road NE. The meeting will begin with a social reception at 6 p.m. followed by a buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. Keynote speaker will be Paul Lyons, senior director for membership for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. This event is open to the public. Tickets are $17 each. Call the farm bureau office at 440-426-2195 for information or to make reservations by phone. Reservations with payment are due by Friday.

Drugs found during Austintown traffic stop

AUSTINTOWN

Officers arrested Brandon Good, 21, of Winchester Avenue, Youngstown, on charges of drug possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after pulling him over for speeding on Westminster Avenue.

During the Wednesday night stop, officers discovered several pills, a plastic bag containing mushrooms, a digital scale containing residue, a metal grinder containing residue, two glass jars containing 25 grams of suspected marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, according to the police report. Good has a hearing at 1 p.m. Monday in Mahoning County Area Court.