Steel Valley Cluster 27th annual dog shows are this weekend

Staff report

CANFIELD

In celebration of its 27th anniversary, the Steel Valley Cluster will present four American Kennel Club all-breed dog shows Thursday through Sunday at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

Judging begins at 8 a.m., and best-of-show judging ends between 5 and 6 p.m. each day. Admission is $5 per vehicle.

The SVC consists of Mahoning-Shenango Kennel Club, Beaver County Kennel Club, Columbiana Kennel Club and Fort Steuben Kennel Association.

Judging for all AKC breeds and Junior Showmanship (10 to 18 years old) will be featured each day as well as many specialty (one breed) shows and supported entries.

This is the fourth year for North American Diving Dogs dock-diving event, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

While the conformation dog shows are limited to pre-entered AKC-registered dogs, the dock diving is open to all dogs who can swim for a $10 fee.

New this year is the farm- dog certified test, which will be offered at 9 a.m. Friday through Sunday. The test is open to AKC-registered dogs who are at least 9 months old.

Food vendors and several dog-product vendors will be in attendance.

Other attractions include a health fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday; a junior handler clinic for all current and future junior showmanship participants Saturday; and canine good citizen (purebred) testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Cost for testing is $20 per dog.

Purina ProPlan is the event sponsor. For information, including judging schedules, visit www.steelvalleycluster.org.