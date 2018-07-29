Salem woman killed in Columbiana County crash

Staff Report

LISBON

A Salem woman was killed and a Ravenna man seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at the intersection of Georgetown and Westville Lake roads in Knox Township in Columbiana County.

Pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbiana County coroner was Marlene A. Santini, 71, Salem, a back-seat passenger who was thrown from a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling east on Georgetown when it was hit by a BMW northbound on Westville Lake.

The BMW went through a stop sign and hit the Trailblazer in which Santini, who was not wearing a seat belt, was riding, according to troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lisbon Post.

The driver of the BMW, Justin W. Stalnaker, 39, of Ravenna, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Akron General Hospital. The driver of the Trailblazer, Dennis H. McCracken, 43, of Salem, sustained minor injuries for which he was treated at the scene. The Trailblazer, which carried five additional passengers, overturned when it was struck and went off the left side of the road. The OSHP report does not list any others with injuries.

Charges are pending after completion of the investigation. It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, according to the OSHP report.