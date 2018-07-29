Pymatuning Lake Fest offers family fun and fireworks

Staff report

ANDOVER

Pymatuning Lake Fest, one of the biggest and longest-running festivals in Ashtabula County, will returns for its 36th year of family fun next weekend.

It takes place Saturday and Aug. 5 at the Pymatuning State Park main beach area (5354 Pymatuning Lake Road), just south of the Route 85 causeway, and features artisans and crafters, continuous entertainment both days, rides, games, a children’s sand-castle building contest, inflatable activities, pontoon boat rides, food concessions, a beauty pageant and contests for all ages.

The Lake Fest typically draws 15,000 to 18,000 people over the two days, and features a full lineup of regional musicians.

Attractions that will be available all weekend include a bounce house, craft show, Euro Bungee Jumping, duck pond, chalk on the walk, pontoon boat rides, face painting and children’s ceramics.

The Little Miss Pymatuning pageant will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Hours are 10 a.m. to dusk Saturday, with a fireworks finale at about 9 p.m.; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free but donations are requested at the gates.

An all-day wristband for most children’s activities is $7, and most of the other activities are free.

All dogs must be on a leash.

For information, go to PymatuningAreaChamber.org.

Here is the schedule:

SATURDAY

10 a.m.: National Anthem by Angolina Wiser

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Miss Pymatuning Pageant

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Children’s sandcastle building contest

12-1 p.m.: Amazon Eric

12-1 p.m.: Dawn Savage (acoustic)

1-3 p.m.: Children’s craft time

1:30-2:30 p.m.: The Loose Change Band (oldies)

2:45-3:45 p.m.: Melissa Harvey (acoustic)

3-4:30 p.m.: Super Hero and Princess Time

4 p.m.: Sandcastle contest winners announced

4:15-5:15 p.m.: Dominic DiTommaso (easy listening)

5-5:15 p.m.: Children’s pizza-eating contest

6-7 p.m.: Craft time

6:15-7:15 p.m.: Brett Allen Morgan (country)

7-8 p.m.: Minute to Win It games

8-8:30 p.m.: Cupcake walk

8-9 p.m.: Radio Pulse (alternative rock)

9 p.m.: Fireworks

AUG. 5

10-11 a.m.: Firmly Grounded (Christian)

11-11:30 a.m.: Church services with Pastor Ric Harvel

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Potato sack taces

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Amazon Eric

11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Stephan Ault (acoustic)

12:30-1:30 p.m.: Watermelon eating contest

1 p.m.: Car cruise

1-2 p.m.: Dawn Savage Band

2-3 p.m.: Water balloon fun

2:15-3:15 p.m.: Elvis Presley tribute by Jim Felix

3-4 p.m.: Minute to Win It games

3:30-4:30 p.m.: Chris Denem (Neil Diamond tribute)

4-5 p.m.: Limbo contest

5-6 p.m.: Craft time

5-6 p.m.: Juvenile Characteristics (classic country and bluegrass)