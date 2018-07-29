New franchise

CANFIELD

Fresh Coat painters announced a new franchise location recently opened in the city.

The franchise location is owned by Don and Shannon Jones of Saint Ursula Drive.

The company offers residential and commercial painting services, including interior and exterior painting, deck sealing, staining, pressure washing, wall paper removal and other services for nearly every protective coating application.

It also offers a 24/7 receptionist, online scheduling and free detailed quotes.

“Shannon and I are life-long residents of the Mahoning Valley – we live in Canfield with our two sons and one daughter – and we are excited to be doing business with our neighbors and serving our community in a new way as small business owners,” Don said.

For more information, visit FreshCoatPainters.com/Canfield.

‘Love’ winner

YOUNGSTOWN

White Glove Payroll announced OH WOW! The Roger and Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology was selected as the winner of White Glove’s “Love Campaign” for a year of free payroll services.

The contest was open to nonprofits with no more than 25 employees.

“OH WOW’s dedication to the children of our community is incredibly valuable to the future of our young visionaries,” said Tim Petrey, White Glove founder. White Glove plans to offer this opportunity to a different nonprofit each year.

Rail remote control

WARREN

Laird Controls, a unit of global technology company Laird, has launched a new portable remote-control system that enables rail operators to use a hand-held remote controller to move locomotives with ease, the company announced.

The new system, Transport QC, enables a single worker to use the wireless remote-control system to pilot a locomotive through a rail yard, as opposed to three people in a work crew.

The company said the technology will bolster worker safety, productivity and rail-operate profitability.

Conference presenter

YOUNGSTOWN

United Community Financial Corp., holding company of Home Savings Bank, announced that Gary Small, president/CEO, and Matt Garrity, executive vice president of Commercial Lending & Credit Administration, will be presenting at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Community Bank Investor Conference in New York City on Tuesday.

Burgan website

YOUNGSTOWN

Burgan Real Estate has launched a new website, BurganRealEstate.com, for buyers and sellers.

The company said the new website combines the latest technology for real-estate agencies with unique social and digital content, imagery and resources.

The website launch follows the announcement that the company had it’s best-performing month by volume in June, as well as posting the sixth-consecutive quarter of growth since Patrick Burgan and Sue Filipovich took over as second-generation owners. Burgan has been part of the Mahoning Valley’s real-estate industry for 40 years.

Mattel to cut more than 2,200 jobs

NEW YORK

Mattel says it will cut 2,200 jobs as the maker of Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars seeks to save money. The toy company was hurt by the closing of Toys R Us, with revenue falling 14 percent in the most recent quarter. A Mattel spokesman says the job cuts are a part of the company’s effort to cut at least $650 million in costs. Mattel says the jobs cuts will affect office workers around the world.

