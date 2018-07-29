MILESTONES

DOCTORS

Laura Suzanne Dankovich, a Canfield schools graduate, has earned her doctor of medicine degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

She received her bachelor’s degree in molecular and cellular biology from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, where she worked in research and served as president of Amnesty International, as well as founder of Identity, an organization combating social injustice.

While at the University of Cincinnati, she acted as director of the Urban Health project, a fully medical student funded nonprofit organization, and served on other university initiatives on poverty, justice and health.

She is a family medicine resident at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s in Columbus. Dr. Dankovich is the daughter of Alexander and Diane Dankovich of Canfield.

