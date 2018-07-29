Local authors have penned third book

Darlene Torday of Berlin Center and Cathy Hester Seckman of Calcutta are announcing the release of their third book, “Too Many Secrets.” The book takes place in the 1960s as three women begin their adult lives. One woman discovers a second birth certificate with her name and realizes she was adopted. She sets off to confront the mother who gave her away and to find her biological father.

Torday and Seckman also are co-authors of “Bad Moon Rising,” a historical murder mystery, and “H2O Mysteries,” a collection of short stories. Seckman is the author of “Weirdo World,” a young adult time-travel fantasy; “East Liverpool,” a photographic history of the town; and “Ohio Day Trips,” a travel guide.

All the books are available on Amazon and e-book and “East Liverpool” and “Ohio Day Trips” also are sold in bookstores and gift shops.

Staff reports