Local social-service agencies announce grant awards
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Alta Care Group announced Friday it has received a $135,592 grant from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to support Mahoning County’s early psychosis-treatment program.
The program is designed to provide rapid access to treatment services for individuals experiencing an initial episode of psychotic illness. The new funding will allow Alta to expand the program, add a case manager and incorporate trauma treatment and peer recovery support services.
“Early treatment of psychosis can make a significant difference in helping people lead productive and successful lives while avoiding hospitalization where possible,” said Joe Shorokey, CEO of Alta Care Group.
In other news, the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board announced it was awarded a $18,785 suicide prevention grant from OMHAS to provide training.
“Suicide prevention requires support from the entire community. Training community gatekeepers, i.e. teachers, employers and pastors, with the necessary skills to recognize the warning signs is the best method to address this issue,” said Duane Piccirilli, mental health and recovery board executive director.
The grant funding will be used to train 20 mental-health professionals in the Question, Persuade, Refer model of suicide prevention. Those professionals will then conduct at least three training sessions for the general public each year.
