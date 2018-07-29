Dashcam video shows Ohio officers fatally shooting armed man

TOLEDO

A dashcam video released by an Ohio police department shows two officers fatally shooting an armed man who appeared to be walking away.

Toledo police say 25-year-old Lamar Richardson was a suspect in multiple armed robberies. They say the two SWAT officers were detailed to search for Richardson and found him Friday afternoon.

Police Chief George Kral explained the video to the media Friday night and pointed out Richardson had pulled a handgun from his waistband and then faced the officers. The video then shows Richardson, gun in hand, turning and taking a few steps before being shot.

Kral says other officers had pursued Richardson in a stolen car earlier Friday before the SWAT officers spotted him on a bicycle. One SWAT officer chased Richardson on foot while the other pursued in a police SUV.

Body identified of man missing in Red River Gorge for days

STANTON, Ky.

Officials say a body found in Red River Gorge has been identified as an Ohio man who had gone missing about four days ago.

The Menifee County coroner’s office identified 29-year-old Leslie Thomas Reynolds of Maineville, Ohio, on Saturday. His body was found near Indian Staircase, a popular looped trail that has steep climbs and overlooks.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the body was found in an area where Powell, Menifee and Wolfe counties meet.

Searchers had been looking for Reynolds since Tuesday night after he called his family saying he was lost.

Ohio could target e-school founder’s homes as it seeks $60M

COLUMBUS

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has provided new details of assets he might try to recover from the founder of a now-defunct online charter school.

Cleveland.com reports the information regarding Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow founder Bill Lager appeared Friday in a court filing by DeWine, the Republican gubernatorial nominee.

DeWine has indicated he believes Lager should be on the hook for more than $60 million Ohio is trying to recover from ECOT, which closed in January.

