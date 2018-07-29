Consumers National Bank, which is headquartered in Minerva and has locations in Columbiana County,

Consumers National Bank, which is headquartered in Minerva and has locations in Columbiana County, announced the promotion of Kennie Baker to assistant vice president, commercial deposit specialist.

Baker will report to Derek Williams, senior vice president of retail banking and operations, and will call on businesses in the eastern Stark, Columbiana and Jefferson county markets.

Baker will assist new and current commercial clients with enhancing their productivity and financial operations by taking advantage of the full suite of cash management services that Consumers National Bank provides, including business deposit accounts, the company said.

“Kennie has more than 13 years of banking experience and has spent much of her career working with clients in the bank’s markets, including two years as sales and service manager at the bank’s Salem branch,” Williams said. “She understands the local environment our business clients operate in and will be a valuable asset to both our clients and Consumers National Bank.”

Baker, of Hartville, is a graduate of the Herzing University Akron campus.

She is a graduate of Leadership Columbiana County as well as a member of the organization’s board of directors. Baker serves as president of the Kiwanis Club of Salem and is a member of Columbiana First United Methodist Church.