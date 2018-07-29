COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

columbiana county

new cases

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Julianna Hull, money.

OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Jesse Thompson, judgment for plaintiff.

Columbiana County School Employees Credit Union Inc. v. Mindy Carman, judgment for plaintiff.

Christine Rogers v. Marc Farrant et al, personal injury.

Lawrence Hanson et al v. Brian Dale et al, personal injury.

Robert Foster et al v. Joel Campbell et al, personal injury.

docket

Village of Wellsville v. Rick Mellott et al, judgment for plaintiff.

City Concrete v. USA Concrete Specialists Inc., judgment for plaintiff.

Youngstown Ohio Hospital Co. v. Matthew Holland et al, judgment for plaintiff.

Emclaire Financial Group et al v. Richard Venzie et al, judgment for plaintiff.

divorces asked

Jessica Champney, 580 Brookdale Ave., East Palestine, v. Paul Champney, 712 Columbia St., Leetonia.

John Meissner, 164 Slater Road, Salem, v. Erika Meissner, Chesapeake Beach, Md.

Vikki Anderson, 1104 Vine St., East Liverpool, v. Joseph Anderson, 477 Orchard Grove Ave., East Liverpool.

divorces granted

Stephanie Bell v. Daniel Bell.

Olivia Stieb v. Jeremy Stieb.

Ashley Spears v. Gilbert Spears.

Emily Wilson v. Collin Wilson.

Erica Landsberger v. Andrew Landsberger.

dissolutions asked

Michael Stockman, 121 E. Woodland Ave., Columbiana, and Brenda Stockman, of same.

Michael Walz, 15098 Cherry Lane, East Liverpool, and Lori Walz, 105 Second St., Rayland.

dissolutions granted

Bryn Zellers and Clarissie Zellers.

Jeremy Cowan and Kayla Cowan.

Jarrod Giambrone and Ashley Giambrone.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Homebridge Financial Services Inc. v. Theodore C. Jakubowski et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Woodlands Associates LTD et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Jeffrey Campbell et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Ronnie C. Frye Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Alan J. Shapiro Co. LPA v. Helen Hancock, foreclosure.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Edward V. Eve, default.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Matthew Carson, default.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Eric J. Vandesteeg et al, default.

Kennedy Mall LTD v. Dubuque Auto Plaze Inc. et al, default.

Thomas W. Trefts v. Nicholas A. Grimm et al, dismissed.

Niles Skilled Nursing LLC v. Eugene Wilson et al, dismissed.

Casey D. McGivern v. Trumbull County Combined Health District, dismissed.

Wells Fargo NA v. Renee Ward et al, dismissed.

Judith Ghizzoni v. David Ghizzoni, dismissed.

Theresa Riccadonna v. Roniald C. Riccadonna, dismissed.

Troy D. Coen v. Debra S. Coen, dismissed.

State v. Leroy Freeman, sentenced.

State v. Charles R. Palmer, sentenced.

State v. John Figueroa, sentenced.

State v. Larry M. Smith Jr., sentenced.

State v. Shawn T. Flowers, sentenced.

State v. Adam J. McGill, sentenced.

State v. Ryan R. Repko, sentenced.

State v. Vernon P. Bauduin, sentenced.

Leah M. Franks v. Albert R. Takach et al, settled.

Lakeland Community College v. Alex P. Rosowicz, dismissed.

Ronald Martin v. Nicholas Genaro et al, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Shawna L. Almburg et al, dismissed.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Dorothy S. Barr, dismissed.

Brittany Heatherly v. Autumn Hutson, dismissed.

Brittany Heatherly v. Dylan McAvoy, dismissed.

legal searations granted

Paula J. Seiple v. David A. Seiple.

Joanne Detre v. David Detre.

Dissolutions granted

Mary Allegro and John Allegro.

Lora A. Digiacomo and Dean A. Digiacomo.

Kendra Whittaker and Richard Whittaker.

Kimberly J. Seabrook and William R. Seabrook Sr.

Debbie M. Reed and John Reed.

Danny Myers and Dana Myers.

Divorces granted

Charlene White-Lowery v. Felepa Lowery.

Jennifer George v. Phillip Brady.

Brian Martinek v. Jennifer K. Martinek.

Jared C. Housel v. Brittany N. Housel.

Toni Nance v. Kristopher Nance.

Kristine A. Stidd v. Thomas D. Stidd.

Tanya Dixon v. Terrence Dixon.

Joshua Cross v. Elissa Cross.

Sally A. Hawks v. James P. Hawks.

Domestic cases dismissed

Lois Adkins v. John J. Adkins.

Alexis N. McElroy v. Brandon R. Cox.

Kaila R. Alderman v. James H. Peyatt Jr.

MAHONING COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Brett J. Stare, 52, of 7601 Raglan Drive NE, Howland, and Laurie A. Kowal, 48, of 1812 Ridgelawn Ave., Youngstown.

Jeffrey A. Stores, 61, of Youngstown, and Tami R. Wright, 49, of same.

Brandon W. Ericsson, 28, of Petersburg, and Kayla A. Turner, 24, of same.

David R. Lamphere Jr., 30, of 4364 Woodleigh Lane, Youngstown, and Milissa G. Dominick, 24, of same.

Gary W. Wonner, 49, of 380 E. Main St., East Palestine, and Tina L. Goynes, 49, of 1762 Brockton Drive, Youngstown/

Kenneth R. Young Jr., 36, of 1380 Scioto St., Youngstown, and Shalamar M. Teague, 28, of same.

Docket

Huntington National Bank v. Sherry L. Giovanni et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

National Collegiate Master Student Loan Trust 1 v. Laura Gardner, order of magistrate.

Farmers National Bank v. Reshenna C. Washington, default judgment.

Blazer Resources LLC v. K Line Logistics LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel M. Kopp v. Diehl Lake Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Hunter Hodson v. Rudolph Matland, dismissed.

Marjorie G. Bires v. Joseph R. Gobrick, order of magistrate.

Linda Weaver v. Steven A. Acker, order of magistrate.

Christal M. Crespo-Garcia v. Rodriguez Nizabethnieves, order of magistrate.

Rosiland Smith v. Angelica M. Bryant, order of magistrate.

Bonnie Jacobs v. Vincent Lewis, order of magistrate.

Tiffany Kennedy v. Teresa Dean, order of magistrate.

Laura Moncrief v. Jerry Bradford, order of magistrate.

State v. Sandra L. Cunningham, dismissed.

State v. Deaunte T. Riley, judgment entered.

State v. Sheila M. Wesson, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Joseph Soloman, sentenced.

State v. Edward Fink, count 2 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Kevin Faucette, community control extended.

State v. Brandon Newell, counts 2 and 4 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Tylin Fairchild, must successfully complete in house treatment at Really Recovered.

State v. Andree Bowers, dismissed.

State v. Brandon Rosa, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Megan Noel, sentenced.

State v. Bruce Cunningham, sentenced.

State v. Britanee M. Pete, sentenced.

State v. Janeiro Myers, dismissed.

State v. Donald Young, dismissed.

State v. Braquan M. Walker, sentenced.

State v. Bradley S. Dando, pleads guilty.

State v. Ronald Higham, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Keondre M. Johnson, dismissed.

Farmers National bank v. John J. Pachner Jr., order of magistrate.

Cit Financial LLC v. K Line Logistics LLC, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

1301 Tiffany Plaza LLC v. BTJ Inc., order of magistrate.

Benficial Financial I Inc. v. Wanda J. Migletz et al, order of magistrate.

Progressive American Insurance Co. v. Anton Pacic et al, order of magistrate.

Paul F. McFall v. Mercy Health Youngstown LLC et al, order of magistrate.

WSB Rehabilitation Services Inc. v. Platinum Health Care LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Christopher T. Testa et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. MD Group of Co. LLC et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Joseph A. Mamonis v. Gerald L. Wolfe Jr. et al, settled and dismissed.

HSBC Bank USA National Association v. John E. Yager Jr. et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Sunrise Senior Living v. Garry Webb, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Shirley J. Griffin et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Jerry E. Wheatcroft v. Rodney A. Waller et al, order of magistrate.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Nicole A. Depp et al, judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. William J. Wiery Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Madeline Lafaye et al, foreclosure.

USAA Federal Savings Bank v. Brian S. Fernberg et al, judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Condridge Smith et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kimberly Mancino et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Portfolio Recovery Association LLC v. James Manning, judgment entered.

Luke W. McCrobie et al v. Suburban Propane LP et al, judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Estelle Jones et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Cody Elyko et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Donald Milick et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. Christina D. Jordon, default judgment.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Catherine E. Turney et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Odessa E. Lawrence et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Steven Sutton et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Patricia A. Slattery et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Paula J. Cambert et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mary A. McKennz, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Charles N. Grant, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Abdoh Masaed Mohssen et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Eleanora Keith, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Shirley D. McNeal et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Timothy J. Hughes et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. John Novak et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Todd Hogan v. Media Obsessions LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Michael A. McMahan et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Design Desk Inc. et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. Dewayne D. Thompson, default judgment.

Bonnie Lombel v. Albert Cubellis, order of magistrate.

Mildred Marcum v. Luigi Farina, dismissed.

Stephanie Best v. Jason Moore, order of magistrate.

Sierra Chaibi v. John Ballard Jr., order of magistrate.

State v. Terence J. Dawson, pleads guilty.

State v. Ishia Milledge, sentenced.

State v. Tiawan Clinkscale, sentenced.

State v. Aaron P.J. Tilton, sentenced.

State v. Jerry Warren, sentenced.

State v. Brandon Hasley, forfeited; pleads guilty.

State v. David Johnson, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. David Johnson, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. David Dewitt, pleads guilty.

State v. Ashlee Jones, pleads guilty; sentenced.

US Bank National Association et al v. Nathan C. Boyd et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Katharine A. Senkar v. Geico Casualty Co. et al, settled.

Robin Adams v. Melody A. Butera et al, settled and dismissed.

Maureen McNamara v. JPMorgan Chase Bank NA et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Gail Tigner et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

David Dyson Jr. v. City of Youngstown et al, settled and dismissed.

Joshua Pagan v. Carla Bobbey, settled and dismissed.

Thomas H. Esker III v. Butch and McCree Paving Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

Jessica Good v. Liz Markusic et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Thomas M. Davis et al, order of magistrate.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. Sterling J. Heard, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Capital Title Service LLC et al v. Cortland Bancorp et al, settled and dismissed.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Karen S. McGrew, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Shannon Plater v. Elijah Alexander, dismissed.

Dale Patton v. Charles Courtney, order of magistrate.

Dmitri Fontes v. John Ballard Jr., order of magistrate.

Jessica Dickerson v. Nasha Cottle, order of magistrate.