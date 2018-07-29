METRO DIGEST || Liberty bomb threat Saturday

Bomb threat Sat.

LIBERTY

Giant Eagle at 4700 Belmont Ave. was evacuated for more than an hour Saturday afternoon while authorities searched the store after a bomb threat. No bomb was found, and the store reopened at about 4:40 p.m., according to the Trumbull County 911 Dispatch Center. The threat was delivered at 3:23 p.m. to a clerk at Huntington Bank inside the store by a woman carrying a large bag bearing this message: “There’s a bomb. He comes for pretty girls. Can’t talk too loud or she can’t hear the ticking,” according to Trumbull County 911. Liberty police contacted several communities to locate a bomb-sniffing dog, but were unsuccessful, so the store was searched manually. An unidentified woman was taken into custody.

Summer job event

WARREN

To wrap up Inspiring Minds’ inaugural Summer Career Development Program, participants, businesses, politicians and community supporters will gather for a showcase event at 11 a.m. Monday, followed by a program and presentation at noon in Warren G. Harding High School library, 860 Elm Road NE.

This summer, 18 young adults on a success track were paired with local businesses to participate in an eight- to 12-week paid career-interest job, creating mutually beneficial workforce development opportunities. The goal was to provide resources for young adults to gain knowledge of career options available in the city. Participants will share their experiences and celebrate professional successes.

Hyde Shaffer opens

WARREN

The Trumbull County Engineer’s Office said Hyde Shaffer Road in Bristol Township, which had been closed for a bridge-repair project, reopened Friday.

Bridge to reopen

LEETONIA

The repair work on the Madison Street Bridge is complete, village officials said. The bridge is expected to reopen on Monday.

Balanced seniors

LIBERTY

The free “Matter of Balance” program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels for senior citizens will take place at the township administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, at 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday from Aug. 6 to Aug. 29. There are eight sessions that last between 1 Ω to 2 hours. If interested, sign up by contacting the Girard Multi-Generational Center at 330-545-6596.