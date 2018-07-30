Body of man found in Warren, may be boyfriend of shooting victim

Staff report

WARREN

A body believed to be that of Jerry Hughley, 35, of Hamilton Street Southwest, was found in the grass along Risher Road and Pershing Avenue Southwest tonight.

A caller to Trumbull County 911 Dispatch Center said she was Hughley’s aunt.

Hughley was the boyfriend of Brittany D. May, 28, of Hamilton Southwest, Warren, who was found shot to death on Front Street near the former Warren Western Reserve High School at 12:06 a.m. on July 22, by a passerby.

Hughley was reported missing Monday.