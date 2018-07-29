Agenda Monday
Austintown Township trustees, noon, township hall, 82 Ohltown Road.
Boardman school board, 6:30 p.m., Center Intermediate School, 7410 Market St.
Coitsville Township trustees, 7 p.m., fire levy public meeting, town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.
Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, 9 a.m., finance executive committee, followed by 10 a.m. general policy board meeting, City Centre One, 100 E. Federal St., suite 1000, Youngstown.
Lordstown Village Council, 1 p.m., finance committee, council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.
Mahoning County Educational Service Center, 5:30 p.m., MCESC, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.
Milton Township trustees, 4 p.m., special meeting, town hall, 15992 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.
Salem school board, 5 p.m., special meeting, administration office, 1226 E. State St.
