Youngstown Band camp

Pick-up schedule

The bus pick-up times and locations have been announced for Youngstown City School District‘s band camp that begins Monday at East High School. Students should be at their pick-up sites 30 minutes before the bus’s expected arrival time.

9:21 a.m. Arlington Heights

9:26 a.m. Hayes Elementary

9:28 a.m. Manhattan Avenue at North Lakeview Avenue

9:29 a.m. Harding Elementary

9:32 a.m. Mahoning Avenue at South Lakeview Avenue

9:38 a.m. Bottom Dollar, Mahoning Avenue

9:39 a.m. Plaza View Apartments

9:43 a.m. Horizon Science Academy

9:43 a.m. McGuffey Road at Forest Glen Avenue

9:47 a.m. Nelson Avenue at Warwick Avenue

9:48 a.m. Taft Elementary School

9:49 a.m. Wilson Elementary School

9:53 a.m. Jacobs Road at Beachwood Drive

9:54 a.m. 102 Gluck St.

9:55 a.m. Walgreens

9:56 a.m. Youngstown Academy of Excellence

Source: Youngstown City Schools