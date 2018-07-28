Youngstown Band camp
Pick-up schedule
The bus pick-up times and locations have been announced for Youngstown City School District‘s band camp that begins Monday at East High School. Students should be at their pick-up sites 30 minutes before the bus’s expected arrival time.
9:21 a.m. Arlington Heights
9:26 a.m. Hayes Elementary
9:28 a.m. Manhattan Avenue at North Lakeview Avenue
9:29 a.m. Harding Elementary
9:32 a.m. Mahoning Avenue at South Lakeview Avenue
9:38 a.m. Bottom Dollar, Mahoning Avenue
9:39 a.m. Plaza View Apartments
9:43 a.m. Horizon Science Academy
9:43 a.m. McGuffey Road at Forest Glen Avenue
9:47 a.m. Nelson Avenue at Warwick Avenue
9:48 a.m. Taft Elementary School
9:49 a.m. Wilson Elementary School
9:53 a.m. Jacobs Road at Beachwood Drive
9:54 a.m. 102 Gluck St.
9:55 a.m. Walgreens
9:56 a.m. Youngstown Academy of Excellence
Source: Youngstown City Schools
