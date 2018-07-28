Warren man faces charges after fight

WARREN

Fred T. Dickson, 58, of Southern Boulevard Northwest, was charged Thursday with misdemeanor aggravated menacing in a Tuesday night neighborhood fight over President Donald Trump.

Dickson told police he was across the street at his neighbor’s house talking about cars when he told his neighbor’s friend, John S. Cope, 30, of Warren he was “not a fan” of the president, which triggered an argument.

Cope said Dickson was intoxicated and threw a can of pop, which led to more arguing and Dickson saying, “I will show you,” Cope said.

Dickson left for a short time and returned with a shotgun, pointed it at Cope and threatened to kill him, Cope said. The argument ended after Cope disarmed Dickson, police said.

Dario Hunter withdraws lawsuit

YOUNGSTOWN

Dario Hunter, a Youngstown school board member, has withdrawn his lawsuit filed last month in the Ohio Supreme Court seeking to require the Mahoning County Democratic Party to appoint a new Youngstown mayor.

Hunter contended Mayor Jamael Tito Brown doesn’t validly hold the office because he didn’t obtain a faithful-performance bond required for the job by Jan. 1, his first day in the position.

Brown obtained a performance bond Feb. 21, retroactive to Feb. 1, and then on June 27 – the day after Hunter’s lawsuit was filed – had it retroactive to Jan. 1.

Hunter submitted a “taxpayer demand letter” Friday to city Law Director Jeff Limbian asking him to compel the mayor to present his bond to city council for approval.

Parking lot fight leads to arrest

BOARDMAN

Officers arrested a Youngstown man after reports said he punched someone in the face who cut him off in traffic. Officers were dispatched to Walmart on Doral Drive after an assault was reported Wednesday evening.

According to the report, Tra’Von Speller was cut off in traffic and proceeded to argue with the person in the parking lot of Walmart.

The fight turned physical when Speller was seen by several witnesses striking the victim in the face.

He was arraigned on the assault charge Thursday afternoon in Mahoning County Area Court. He has a pretrial hearing in that court Aug. 28.

Brookfield man arrested after threat

BOARDMAN

Officers arrested a Brookfield Avenue man for threatening to shoot his sister in the head earlier this week.

According to police reports, Andrew Higgins, 43, left the victim threatening voicemails saying he was going to come to her home, knock down her door and shoot her in the head Wednesday evening.

Higgins corroborated what the victim told police and told them he was extremely angry and had a shotgun in his truck.

Higgins faces a domestic-violence charge. He was arraigned Thursday in Mahoning County Area Court, where he will have a pretrial hearing next Thursday.

Gun-violence rally

YOUNGSTOWN

A rally at the Lincoln Knolls Plaza that will have students speak against gun violence in schools will be at 2 p.m. today.

The event is sponsored by the Lincoln Knolls Community Watch.