Salem woman dies, Ravenna man injured in Columbiana County crash
Staff Report
LISBON
A Salem woman was killed and a Ravenna man seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at the intersection of Georgetown Road and Westville Lake Road in Knox Township in Columbiana County.
Pronounced dead at the scene was Marlene A. Santini, 71, Salem, a back seat passenger who was thrown from a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling east on Georgetown when it was hit by a BMW northbound on Westville Lake.
The driver of the BMW, Justin W. Stalnaker, 39, of Ravenna, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Akron General Hospital.
Read more about the crash in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
