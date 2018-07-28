MetroParks to auction Clingan Road house, property

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

On behalf of Mill Creek MetroParks, Byce Auction of Youngstown will offer a home at 5700 Clingan Road at an online auction, with all sale proceeds dedicated to the Ford Nature Center Redevelopment Project.

The one-of-a-kind property consists of a 4,417-square-foot single-family residence built in 1993, secluded on a 5.9-acre campus that borders lands owned by Aqua Ohio currently leased by the MetroParks.

Just east of Lake Hamilton and south of Yellow Creek Park and accessed by an 800-foot lighted private drive, the contemporary architectural home has four bedrooms, three full and two half-baths, two master suites, vaulted ceilings, great room with fireplace, cat walk, den, Florida room, two-car attached garage, multiple decks, electronic security and carriage house all surrounded by old growth trees.

Located within the Struthers School District with parcels in Poland Township, the current Mahoning County tax value is $455,780 and current annual property taxes are $9,196.

Opening bid is a nominal $175,000. Those interested can contact Byce Realty at 330-747-7000 and can also view photos and drone video, registration requirements and terms and conditions before the auction ending Aug. 22 on the website www.byceonline.com