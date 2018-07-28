Man shot to death on Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield

Staff report

BROOKFIELD

The Mahoning County Coroner’s office is investigating the early Friday shooting death of Jason C. Drummond Jr., 24, on Warren-Sharon Road just west of Brookfield Avenue.

Drummond died at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital a few hours after he was wounded. He had addresses on Park Drive in Hermitage, Pa., and Wahabe Court in Masury.

Officers were called after neighbors reported hearing shots at 1:15 a.m. in the area of 7838 Warren Sharon Road, Brookfield police said.

While they were en route, they received another call from 610 Brookfield Ave. advising that there was a gunshot victim there.

Police found Drummond in a vehicle in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. An officer held pressure on the wound until an ambulance arrived and transported Drummond to Sharon Regional Medical Center. Drummond was later transferred to St. Elizabeth hospital.

The front and rear driver’s side windows had been shot out.

Police say the shooting happened on Warren Sharon Road, but a woman who was in the car with Drummond got behind the wheel and drove to the Brookfield Avenue address, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Police found a shell casing in the 7800 block of Warren Sharon Road, just west of Brookfield Avenue and just east of Yankee Run Golf Course.

Faustino said Drummond has family members living in Brookfield.

Detectives are still working on finding a motive for the shooting and trying to identify a suspect.

Brookfield police charged Drummond with misdemeanor drug possession and several driving violations in June 2016, but the cases are pending in Eastern District Court because he failed to appear for court multiple times.

Drummond was sentenced to two to six years in prison in October 2012 in Mercer County, Pa., in the robbery of a pizza delivery man in 2010. Drummond was 16. Two men, one of whom had a gun, committed the robbery, according to the Sharon Herald newspaper. Another man was sentenced to three to six years in prison in the case.