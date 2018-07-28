DOYO conference

YOUNGSTOWN

The DOYO Live digital marketing and interactive design conference will take place Wednesday and Thursday at DeYor Performing Arts Center.

The conference will feature top industry speakers presenting on the how-tos of marketing. Some of the tracks include social media, web development, branding, mobile and voice search, and lead generation.

DOYO is offering a $75 discount to past attendees. Visit doyolive.com for more information or to register.

Power Lunch events

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will host Power Lunch programs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Barry Dyngles in Austintown; Aug. 7 at Vernon’s Cafe in Niles; Aug. 16 at The Upstairs in Austintown; and Aug. 29 at Kennsington Grille in Canfield.

The events are free for chamber members to attend.

To register, visit regionalchamber.com/events.

Safety orientation

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley Safety Council will present a New Employee Safety Orientation from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Maronite Center.

The cost is $25 for Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber members and $35 for nonmembers.

The orientation will cover all aspects of working safely in a work environment.

Zekelman Industries Safety Manager Tim Herr-mann will present several topics, including hazard communication, personal protective equipment, control of hazardous energy sources, permit required confined spaces, powered industrial trucks, hearing conservation and respiratory protection.

Register at regionalchamber.com/events.

Laws of Leadership

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced the 2018 Laws of Leadership series, inspired by John Maxwell’s best-selling book.

The events will take place from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at the Holiday Inn in Boardman; on Sept. 12 at Ciminero’s in Niles; on Oct. 17 at Ciminero’s; on Nov. 9 at the Holiday Inn.

The cost for chamber members to attend the series is $80. The cost for non-members is $140.

Register at regionalchamber.com/events.

BP purchases BHP Billiton assets in US

LONDON

Energy producer BP has bought BHP Billiton’s shale oil and gas assets in the U.S. for $10.5 billion in a deal that will give it access to the fast-growing shale industry.

The company says the agreement will bring in oil and gas production and resources in the liquids-rich regions of the Permian and Eagle Ford basins in Texas and in the Haynesville gas basin in Texas and Louisiana.

BP’s growth in the United States has been stalled in the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico, which has cost the company some $65 billion.

Staff/wire report