Concertmaster of the Cleveland Orchestra suspended

CLEVELAND

The Cleveland Orchestra has suspended its longtime concertmaster following the publication of two accounts detailing sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The Plain Dealer reports the orchestra said Friday that William Preucil, concertmaster since 1995, had been suspended until “further notice.”

The Washington Post in a story Thursday about sexual misconduct in the classical music world reported a member of the New World Symphony in Miami, where Preucil taught, says he invited her to his hotel room for cigars and “aggressively” kissed her, opened buttons and pushed her onto a bed.

A second New World violinist says Preucil propositioned her in 2000.

The Cleveland Orchestra says it was unaware of the allegations and will conduct an independent investigation.

Police arrest woman who climbed to top of 285-foot tower

WOOSTER

Authorities say a woman who climbed to the top of a 285-foot-high cell tower and then taunted police and safety personnel on her way down has been arrested.

The Wooster Daily Record reports a passerby spotted the woman at the top of the tower in Wayne Township around 6:30 p.m. Thursday and called 911. She finally descended on her own about 9:15 p.m. as hundreds of onlookers watched from below.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Capt. Doug Hunter says the woman, wearing jeans, a T-shirt and flip-flops, appeared to be high on drugs because she showed no fear on the tower. Hunter says she jumped from beam to beam during her descent.

Her name and age hasn’t been released.

Authorities find body of woman missing 2 weeks

ASHTABULA

A sheriff says a body has been found in northeast Ohio and identified as a woman who had been missing for about two weeks.

Ashtabula County Sheriff Bill Johnson said Thursday that the body of 23-year-old Rand Hilal Al Dulaimi was found Tuesday evening in Saybrook Township.

Johnson says the cause and manner of her death haven’t been determined. He says that authorities are continuing to investigate the Ashtabula woman’s death as a homicide.

Al Dulaimi has been missing since July 11 under what authorities called “suspicious circumstances.” Authorities discovered her body in a wooded area near a home where she was last seen.

Recordings show change in weather before boat sank

ST. LOUIS

Video and audio recordings from a fatal tourist boat accident in Missouri show that the lake went from calm to deadly dangerous in a matter of minutes.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Friday released information gathered from the video recorder camera system salvaged by divers after the duck boat sank July 19 at Table Rock Lake near Branson. Seventeen of the 31 people on board died.

The recordings show that the lake was calm when the vessel entered the lake around 6:55 p.m.

But the NTSB says whitecaps suddenly appeared at 7 p.m., and winds increased. The captain twice made calls on a handheld radio and alarms sounded. Water began splashing the passenger compartment about 7:05 p.m.

About eight minutes after whitecaps emerged, the video recording ended.

Associated Press