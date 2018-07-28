Book of Jonah

YOUNGSTOWN

Calvary Baptist Church, 1463 Shields Road, welcomes Bill Henry to its Sunday morning services during the month of August. He will be teaching each week from the book of Jonah. Services begin at 10:45 a.m. Henry is a former pastor in this area and is a graduate of Cedarville University and Dallas Theological Seminary, and has been teaching for more than 20 years at Heartland Christian School in Columbiana.

Kidz Blitz LIVE!

YOUNGSTOWN

Crossroads Church, 554 S. Meridian Road, invites the public to Kidz Blitz LIVE! from 4 to 6 p.m. today. This is a free community event.

Kidz Blitz Live is a fast-paced, high-octane event for the whole family. Families will experience Biblical truths communicated through special effects and illustrative interaction. Parents should bring their cameras.

In a Super Bowl atmosphere, kids and parents alike will witness the Great Balloon Stuff, the Flying Donut Crew, Xtreme Hula, the Ultimate Kidz Blitz Chicken and Bone Challenge, the Hovering Beach Ball and much more. With music reworked from movie tunes and sounds from the 1970s, there’s as much to hear as there is to see. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Re-opening celebration

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown Baptist Church, 1180 S. Raccoon Road, wishes to introduce its new pastor, Rev. Chuck Homa and family, to the community at its grand re-opening celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. today. There will be special speakers, a tour of the church, music, games and a free meal.

Church anniversary

YOUNGSTOWN

Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 328 S. Forest St., is celebrating its 69th church anniversary. At 3:30 p.m. Sunday , Rev. Sylvia Jennings, of Oak Baptist Church, will be the speaker. At 3:30 p.m. Aug. 5, Rev. Mary Austin, of Greater Mount Calvary Church, will be the speaker.

First Friday Club

BOARDMAN

The First Friday Club of Greater Youngstown Luncheon Speaker Series welcomes Rev. Edward Brienz on Thursday at The Georgetown, 5945 South Ave.

Father Brienz is director of Missions/Propagation of the Faith for the Diocese of Youngstown, administrator of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in McDonald and founder of Cafe Augustine located in the Newport Library Branch in Youngstown. Father Brienz will speak on “The Mission of Cafe Augustine.” The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. and is $16. To make a reservation, call 330-720-4498.

St. Pat’s festival

HUBBARD

St. Patrick Church, 225 N. Main St., will host its 60th annual festival from Thursday through Aug. 5. The event will feature homemade food, basket raffle, live entertainment nightly, bingo Friday through Aug. 5, hourly drawings for cash, rides and more.

The grand-prize raffle is a choice between a 2018 Silverado 4x4, 2018 Traverse SUV or $25,000 cash. The hours are: 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday; 6 to 11 p.m. Friday; 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday; and 3 to 11 p.m. Aug. 5. Free admission. For information, visit www.saintpatsfestival.com.

Mark Lowry concert

SUGARCREEK

The First Congregational Church of Wayne will sponsor a bus trip to Sugarcreek to see Christian comedian and singer/songwriter Mark Lowry in concert Aug. 30.

The bus will depart at 11:30 a.m. and will return at 11 p.m. This one-day trip includes shopping, dinner, the show and transportation for $99 per person. Full payment is due Thursday. Make checks payable to FCCOW and mail to P.O. Box 114, Williamsfield, OH 44093 with “Mark Lowry” in the memo line.

Registered attendees will receive a detailed itinerary including all information about the trip, pickup locations, etc. to the return address after the payment is made. Include name, address and cell phone numbers. Call 330-397-9189 with questions.

School supplies

NEW WATERFORD

For the 10th consecutive year, Abundant Life Fellowship, 46469 state Route 46, will be distributing school supplies and clothing, serving grilled food, passing out fresh produce and offering bounce houses and barrel train rides during August Overflow scheduled Saturday.

The American Red Cross will also be conducting a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. during the event.

The school-supply distribution is specifically for students in Crestview, Columbiana (including Heartland Christian), Leetonia, East Palestine, Lisbon, Beaver Local districts, and to home-schooled students in those districts, as well as members of the five churches in the Crestview district.

To receive school supplies, recipients must bring a report card from the previous school year and/or a driver’s license or document showing proof of residency in one of those districts. For information, call the church off at 330-457-7317.

Guest speaker

YOUNGSTOWN

The morning service at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Ave., at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 will be conducted by guest speaker, the Rev. Everett Jennings of New Life Cathedral Church, Oakland Park, Ill. A potluck dinner in the church’s community center will follow the service. For information, call Rosetta Carter at 330-941-0475 or the church at 330-746-7190.

Spiritual Book Club

CANFIELD

The Ursuline Center Spiritual Book Club offers an opportunity for spiritual seekers to read, reflect and share in the discussion of spiritual books that explore the writings of the great spiritual thinkers, both contemporary and classic.

This club is for anyone who wants to nurture their spiritual life. Join the group from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Ursuline Center, 4280 Shields Road.

The first few chapters of “Things Hidden, Scripture as Spirituality” by Richard Rohr will be discussed. There is no cost to attend, but free-will offerings are accepted. For information or to register, contact Eileen W. Novotny at 330-533-3831 of ewalshnovotny@zoominternet.net.

Unity Centre programs

GIRARD

Unity Centre for Spiritual Living, 1226 Naylor Lloyd Road, will host Path to Wholeness with guest speaker Rev. John Michael Thornton at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7. The Rev. Mr. Thornton will speak about “Psychic Pollution.” For questions, call the center at 330-539-0122. The center will also host Armand and Angelina for a concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 and a native flute shop at 9 a.m. Sept. 22. The men’s breakfast will take place at 9 a.m. Aug. 11. Drum circle will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 17.

Bus trip planned

SOLON

The parishioners of St. Rita Parish in Solon invite the public on a one-day bus trip to Fremont for a Saints and Sinners Tour on Sept. 13. A local historian will take attendees on a 90-minute tour of the area that includes Grace Lutheran Church, Our Lady of the Pines Retreat Center and St. Ann Catholic Church.

The cost is $80 per person, and the deadline to register is Aug. 8. The motor coach will depart from St. Rita Church, 32820 Baldwin Road. For information, contact Cindy Jeric at 330-963-0808 or email at LadyCynthiaJ@Windstream.net.

‘Day of Mindfulness’

VILLA MARIA, PA.

Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, will host a special program featuring Maureen Lauer-Gatta and Dena Deluco entitled “A Day of Mindfulness” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 11. The cost is $50 and includes lunch and refreshments. To register, visit www.mcesc.org or call 724-964-8886.

Jubilee Service

YOUNGSTOWN

The 100 Plus Foundation will host the 12th annual Jubilee Service at 5 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Heavenly Place Church of God in Christ, 1350 Katherine Ave. The theme is “Generational Blessings.”

Foundation members will honor distinguished women who have been blessed to live long, prosperous and faithful lives. These women have blazed the trail through five or six generations. Honorees include Mother Lethonia Herron, Mother Essie Phillips, Mother Louise Adams, Mother Mary Grace and Dr. Sophia Brooks. For information, contact Brenda Kimble at 330-518-7959.

Scam presentation

CANFIELD

Lord of Life Church, 550 N. Broad St., will host Josh Wells from the Canfield Police Department as he gives a presentation on scams at 11 a.m. Aug. 13. Lunch will be provided by The Woodlands.

This is a free community outreach social program offered to all senior citizens. The program is offered the second Monday of each month. Different games and activities are also offered. For information, call the church at 330-533-3531.

Assumption Celebration

CAMPBELL

Christ the Good Shepherd St. Lucy Church, 397 Tenney Ave., will host its traditional Assumption Celebration with a 6 p.m. Mass on Aug. 15, followed by the traditional procession through the streets and culminating with a reception at The Palermo Center next to the church. This is a free reception but reservations are required. To make reservations, call Carmel Gerlick at 330-755-6801, Liana Berardino at 330-755-5438, or Lucy Cioffi at 330-755-3617 before Aug. 8.

Vacation Bible schools

BOARDMAN: Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market St., will host vacation Bible school from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 16-17. The theme is “GEARS.” For information or to volunteer, call the church office at 330-758-4527.

AUSTINTOWN: Austintown Baptist Church, 1180 S. Raccoon Road, will host vacation Bible school from 5 to 8 p.m. nightly Aug. 5 through Aug. 10. II Peter 1:3 is the basis of this year’s theme, “Game On.” Admission is free and all children between the ages of 5 and 12 are invited to attend. Pre-registration is available online at www.austintownbaptist.com/Events/Sign-up.

youngstown: Christ Centered Church, 3300 Hudson Ave., will host vacation Bible school from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 through Aug. 10. The program features fellowship, games, friends, fun and is open to children ages 5 and up. Dinner will be served. To register or for additional information, call 330-788-7530.