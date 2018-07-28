Bomb threat at Liberty Giiant Eagle today
LIBERTY
Giant Eagle at 4700 Belmont Ave. was evacuated for over an hour today while authorities searched the store after a bomb threat.
No bomb was found and the store reopened at about 4:40 p.m., according to the Trumbull County 911 Dispatch Center.
The threat was delivered at 3:23 p.m. to a clerk at Huntington Bank inside the store by a woman carrying a large bag bearing this message: “There’s a bomb. He comes for pretty girls. Can’t talk too loud or she can’t hear the ticking,” according to Trumbull County 911.
Liberty police contacted several communities to locate a bomb-sniffing dog, but were unsuccessful, so the store was searched manually.
An unidentified woman was taken into custody.
