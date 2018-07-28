Boardman rally falls short in Little League state title game
NORTH CANTON — Boardman scored the game's final five runs, but a sixth-inning rally fell just short in a 9-8 loss to New Albany in the 12-U Little League state championship today.
Boardman had to beat New Albany twice to win the state title after falling to the eventual champion 3-1 on Thursday and then winning the losers bracket final against Hamilton 5-4 on Friday.
New Albany opened leads of 6-2 after two innings and 9-3 after 5 1/2 innings this morning at Hoover Community Recreation Complex.
But Boardman scored a run in the bottom of the fifth and four in the sixth before falling just short.
Return to Vindy.com and read Sunday's Vindicator sports section for more on this story.
