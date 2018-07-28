BIRTHS
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Armand and Jessica Minotti, Youngstown, boy, July 26.
Tyler and Ashley Yoho, Salem, boy, July 26.
Bethany Rios and Cesar Gomez-Anes, Youngstown, girl, July 26.
Gina Panico and Michael Munson, Youngstown, girl, July 26.
Cody and Kathleen Reese, Youngstown, boy, July 26.
Raymond and Chelsea Lonsway, Boardman, boy, July 26.
Jerad and Corina Chestnut, East Palestine, girl, July 26.
