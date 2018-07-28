BIRTHS


July 28, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Armand and Jessica Minotti, Youngstown, boy, July 26.

Tyler and Ashley Yoho, Salem, boy, July 26.

Bethany Rios and Cesar Gomez-Anes, Youngstown, girl, July 26.

Gina Panico and Michael Munson, Youngstown, girl, July 26.

Cody and Kathleen Reese, Youngstown, boy, July 26.

Raymond and Chelsea Lonsway, Boardman, boy, July 26.

Jerad and Corina Chestnut, East Palestine, girl, July 26.

